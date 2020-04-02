These Disney Characters in Quarantine Have Some Pretty Helpful Advice

These Disney Characters in Quarantine Have Some Pretty Helpful AdviceBy Jacqueline Gualtieri
Is it safe to say at this point that we're all going a little stir crazy? Social distancing is hard and it's exhausting to look at the same four walls every day. And there's only so many times we can rewatch Tiger King on Netflix. But it's not just the feeling of being stuck that's making us go a little crazy. The world is pretty scary out there right now and it's easy to get overwhelmed with everything, which is why it's really important to find the bright points of every day.
One bright point in our day that's got us feeling pretty grateful? The incredible talent of one Kurt Tocci. Because, look, we love a funny parody, but we love a brilliant, funny, and Oscar-award-worthy parody way more. While we're all stuck inside, Kurt has reimagined what it would be like if we were in a whole new world with Disney characters in quarantine instead. And we like the way he thinks.
These Disney characters in quarantine are here to teach us how to social distance.
While we're all singing Disney songs at home right now to our dogs and most likely have recreated the baby Simba birth scene from The Lion King multiple times with our cats (No? Just us?), Kurt is one-upping all of us by putting together an elaborate parody set to those songs. And, admittedly, he sounds way better than we could ever wish to. Check out his video below:
We don't know about you, but every time we wash our hands, we're now going to sing "Wash Your Hands" to the tune of "Be Our Guest", accent and all. "It's been days since we've had any contact now and we're all mad," is going to be our new mantra.
Kurt has brought out his Disney characters before the quarantine as well.
While this is the first time that Kurt has broken out his Disney impressions for COVID-19 purposes, this isn't the first time he has broken them out at all. In fact, he's specifically brought out his Beauty and the Beast voices before. He's a rather convincing Gaston and he could give Josh Gad a run for his money as Le Fou.
He's also sung the original "Be Our Guest". You know, not the coronavirus-themed remake.
Speaking of Disney characters in quarantine, what about the OG quarantiner?
Kurt didn't have to whip out a quarantine-themed version of "When Will My Life Begin" because, well, the song is about being forced to quarantine. Rapunzel is literally singing about being trapped, not being able to control her life, and not being able to go anywhere. But Twitter users have pointed out that Tangled is basically the most coronavirus-themed movie that Disney has put out.
A.) Rapunzel is trapped inside for 18 years (which is as long as we all feel we've been trapped inside for).
B.) The kingdom in the movie is called Corona.
C.) Mother Gothel warned Rapunzel not to leave the tower because of a plague.
If this isn't the most fitting movie for how we're all feeling right now, we don't know what is. You can catch more of Kurt's parody videos on his channel and you can watch the most relatable Disney movie right now, Tangled, on Disney Plus.
The best way to prevent contracting or spreading coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.
More From Distractify:
When Is Disney World Reopening? Families May Be Disappointed
Disney Plus Party Helps You Make the Most of Social Distancing
With Movie Theaters Closing, Is 'Black Widow' Coming to Disney Plus?