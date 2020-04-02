These Disney Characters in Quarantine Have Some Pretty Helpful Advice

A.) Rapunzel is trapped inside for 18 years (which is as long as we all feel we've been trapped inside for).

B.) The kingdom in the movie is called Corona.

C.) Mother Gothel warned Rapunzel not to leave the tower because of a plague.

If this isn't the most fitting movie for how we're all feeling right now, we don't know what is. You can catch more of Kurt's parody videos on his channel and you can watch the most relatable Disney movie right now, Tangled, on Disney Plus.