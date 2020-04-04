What Happened to Logan Williams? 'The Flash' Actor Died Suddenly at Age 16

What Happened to Logan Williams? 'The Flash' Actor Died Suddenly at Age 16By Larry Stansbury
Anyone who is a DC Comics fan is familiar with the actor, Logan Williams. Logan played a young Barry Allen on the CW’s hit series The Flash — and he also starred in Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. Tragically, though, the star died on April 2.
Naturally, fans of both the Hallmark series and The Flash were devastated by the news of Logan's sudden passing. And in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic — combined with Logan's young age — plenty of people who didn't necessarily know him before were clamoring to find out: What happened to Logan? Let's take a closer look.
Who is Logan Williams?
Logan grew up in a small town called Coquitlam in British Columbia, Canada. He attended Hope Lutheran school and Terry Fox secondary before starting his acting career.
While he most known for playing as young Barry Williams in CW's superhero series The Flash, he also had other guest roles in several TV shows like Supernatural and The Whispers.
What happened to Logan Williams?
No cause of death was immediately released in regard to the 16-year-old. The actor's mother, Marlyse Williams, told Tri-City News, a Canadian newspaper, that her family is “absolutely devastated" by the loss.
"With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star," she told the outlet, adding that she has not been able to properly grieve Logan because of social distancing mandates put into place due to COVID-19. “I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild.”
His co-star, Grant Gustin, paid tribute to Logan on his Instagram account.
The Flash co-star Grant Gustin, who plays the adult Barry Allen, posted a tribute photo of Williams with another co-star, Jesse L. Martin, on Instagram.
"Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly," Grant wrote on the post. "This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014."
“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set,” he added. “My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”
John Wesley Shipp and other actors also paid tribute to Logan on Twitter.
John Wesley Shipp, who played Williams’ on-screen father on The Flash, also mourned the death of his screen partner on Twitter.
"He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story," he wrote. "Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief."
Logan is survived by his mother, father, grandparents, aunts, and uncles. Our thoughts go out to his friends, family, and fans as they continue to mourn his untimely passing.
