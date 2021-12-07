Reverse Flash’s Obsession With the Flash Led Him to Become His Biggest Foe

A superhero is only as intriguing as that one main villain that constantly tests their mettle. Batman has The Joker. The Avengers have Thanos. My diet has Cool Ranch Doritos. And The Flash has ... Reverse Flash.

OK, so the nomenclature is a little too on-the-nose, as is the bad guy's costume. It's literally just the inverted colors of Flash's get-up. So why does Reverse Flash hate the heroic speedster so much?