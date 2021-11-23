The New Season of 'The Flash' Portends a Very Dark Future for Barry Allen

The Flash follows crime-scene investigator Barry Allen. After an explosion at S.T.A.R Labs grants him superspeed, the newly-appointed Flash takes it upon himself to protect his city from nefarious villains who also gained superpowers from the explosion. Time travel, alternate dimensions, crossovers, and CW drama are at the forefront of this DC superhero series.

As the show enters its eighth season, Barry has no time to rest his laurels as he is faced with a dark future in which he is evil.