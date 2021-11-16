'The Flash' Season 8 Already Has More Than One Villain, and They're All Major Threats

Despero is a classic villain in the DC comics, so it’s honestly shocking we haven’t yet met him. He first appeared in Justice League of America #1 in 1960 as a big bad alien monster. Similar to Marvel’s Thanos, Despero is a tyrant who rules a faraway planet, and he will do anything to gain power.

So when some rebels from his planet make contact with the Flash to take down Despero, the Justice League attempts to fight back (without much luck).