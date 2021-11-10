Supergirl's Role in the Arrowverse Might Not Be Over — Will She Appear in 'Superman & Lois'?

Like many heroes, many different civilians have taken on the identity of Supergirl. Part of the reason Supergirl ended is so Melissa can focus on her own endeavors, but someone new could always put on the cape.

“I definitely will miss playing the role,” she admitted, “but I was ready for a break, personally.” Between her newborn and production company, Melissa has a lot going on, and she might just not have time to make another appearance in the Arrowverse.

However, that doesn’t mean that Supergirl can’t come back. In the comic books, Cir-El, Superman and Lois’s supposed daughter from the future, takes on the Supergirl mantle. Although she turns out to not actually be related to them, she is still a major Metropolis hero.

Another option would be the Matrix Supergirl, who is actually created by Lex Luthor out of protoplasm. She’s not Kryptonian, but her powers of imitation make it possible for her to have Supergirl’s powers.

Regardless, we want to see more Supergirl, and Superman & Lois provides the perfect opportunity, whether it’s with Kara, Cir-El, or the Matrix.

Season 2 of Superman & Lois is set to premiere on Jan. 11, 2022.