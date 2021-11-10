So, Did Supercorp Happen? Here's Our 'Supergirl' Finale Recap

Throughout the series, we see Kara go through her own trials and tribulations with romance. She dates Jimmy in Season 1 until they realize they’re better off as friends in Season 2, when she starts something up with Mon-El (Melissa Benoist’s real-life husband). But as the series develops, we focus less on Kara’s love life and more on her coming into her own.

Fans had hoped that "Supercorp" (Kara and Lena) would get together by the series's finale, but that's not the way that Kara's story was meant to go, apparently. Instead, we see Kara learning to embrace herself by revealing to the world at last that she is Supergirl.

Although there are plenty of things we’d like to see more of, we can’t be too disappointed with the ending of Supergirl — hopefully, it’s not the last we’ll see of Kara Danvers or her Super Friends, though.