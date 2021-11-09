'Supergirl' May Be Coming to an End, but That Doesn't Mean She'll Be Gone Forever

Fans of the Arrowverse are distraught now that Supergirl is coming to an end. One of the only female-led series in the CW superhero universe, the finale of Supergirl airs Nov. 9 after six seasons.

Between its relatively successful sixth season and the years of character development for Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), everyone wants to know what the future holds for Supergirl and her Super Friends.