If You’re Upset Netflix Has Less Than Half of Season 6 of 'Supergirl' Available, Don’t Fret

It’s hard to have patience when we have to wait for our favorite television shows to drip release new episodes. For fans of Supergirl who are also cord-cutters, Netflix only releasing the first seven episodes of Season 6 is testing that patience. While not being able to be caught up on your favorite show is frustrating, at least there's a good reason for what's happening.

‘Supergirl’ Season 6 on Netflix only has seven episodes, but why?

TV viewers have been lucky over the past decade or so. For the majority of us, we can sit back and watch our favorite TV series, from start to finish. With streaming platforms taking over, less often do we have to wait for weekly episodes to air on television before we can catch up with our favorite characters.

Source: The CW

Article continues below advertisement

It’s not unusual for people to wait until the latest season of their favorite weekly show lands on one of the streaming platforms, either. Doing so allows viewers to watch the entire season without relying on the television network schedules. And let’s be honest, binging a whole season is fun.

And for the most part, that plan works well. But sometimes there’s a kink in the schedule plans that leaves fans anxious and frustrated more so than excited. And that’s what Supergirl fans have been feeling lately.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The CW

The CW show has been on Netflix, with Seasons 1 through 5 available to stream. However, Season 6 only has seven of the episodes available. If you’re frustrated by that, there’s a perfectly good explanation.

Article continues below advertisement

Looking to Netflix, we see only Episodes 1 through 7 are available on the streaming platform. But we also know that Season 6 is much longer than that. However, the rest of the series is still currently airing on television, which is why it hasn’t been made available on Netflix yet.

Source: The CW

Article continues below advertisement

You might recall that when the CW show returned for its sixth and final season, it was scheduled to air in two separate parts. Episodes 1 through 7 began airing in March of 2021. The show took an extended hiatus midseason, breaking production between May and August, said to be both in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to work around Melissa Benoist’s first pregnancy since she’s the lead of the show.

The CW filled in the timeslot with Superman & Lois, which had to take its own break earlier in the year due to a COVID-19 production interruption. However, after the pandemic settled down and it was safe to resume filming (and the network had the space in their airtime to add it back into the mix), the show returned. Supergirl came back from its hiatus in August, returning to air the final 13 episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The CW

Since we already know Season 6 is going to be the last of the series, fans are on the edge of their seats wanting to know how the storyline wraps up. And those remaining episodes are currently airing on the CW, which is why they’re not available to stream on Netflix yet.