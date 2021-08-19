'Superman & Lois' Season 2 Will Explore a New Side of Lois Lane's Story

The first season of the CW's Superman & Lois came to a close on Aug. 17 with the arrival of a character who will surely not only turn the life of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) upside down but also the lives of Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks). After crash landing in Smallville, Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck) is here to stay.

And Natalie's not thrilled that, in this world, her mom is married to the man who killed her in her world. If the Kent and Irons family drama wasn't enough in the first season, Season 2 is going to introduce new bonds, new feuds, and a lot of confusion for Lois. But when is Superman & Lois coming back so we can watch it all play out?

Barring a similar issue occurring during the filming for Season 2, we may be able to expect that Season 2 will debut slightly earlier and, hopefully, without so many gaps in airing. Superman & Lois is expected to begin filming the next season in September.

The official release date for Season 2 of Superman & Lois has not yet been confirmed, though we know that it's not in the CW's fall lineup. The earliest we should expect Season 2 is in the first quarter of 2022. The series arrived back in late February of 2021. That being said, like many shows, the superhero series experienced filming trouble due to COVID-19 . Because someone tested positive for the virus while filming was still going on, Season 1 experienced delays.

What can we expect from Season 2?

We now know that at least two new series regulars will be arriving for Season 2. The first, of course, is Tayler Buck, who most recently appeared in Tyler Perry's Assisted Living. According to showrunner Todd Helbing, Tayler's character, Natalie, won't repeat John Henry's storyline. She's clearly not happy that Lois is with Clark in this world, but her overall plot won't just be about an inability to trust Superman. Instead, more of her story will focus on being the daughter that this world's Lois never had.

The new season will also explore John Henry more, as we'll see him as a parent. "Now, we’re going to dive into what it means for him as a parent — the things you would do for your kids, even if it means putting yourself in harm’s way," Todd told TVLine.