'Superman & Lois' Star Tyler Hoechlin Is Single and Loving It

While Clark Kent and Lois Lane have always been a dynamic pair, there is the question of where Superman fits into his marriage. In a one-on-one interview with Collider , Tyler explained that Lois’ role in Clark Kent’s life is crucial for Superman’s survival.

“Lois, being the closest person to him in life, knows who [Superman] is and is also aware of when he’s playing the other parts. It’s not so much that there’s a third person there. It’s just, for them, it’s his job. It’s his calling. It’s what he has to do. It’s not so much a third person, as it is an obligation that he feels he owes for what he can do. It’s a demanding job,” he explained.

Superman & Lois airs on the CW, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.