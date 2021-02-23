Jordan Elsass Doesn't Talk About His Love Life, but His Career May Be in His Way

For all we know, Jordan may be single, but he's not open with his love life, so that may be on purpose. The closest we get to his personal life is his family. Jordan seems to be very close with them, saying that it was his mom who inspired him to get into acting.

"My mom told me, 'I think you’d enjoy acting,'" he said in an interview with Camille Ziegenhagen. "She was trying to get me to branch out. She even gave me extra video game time for trying something new."