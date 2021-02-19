The Lana Cult on TikTok's Fighting the "Undeserved Hate" Lana Del Rey's Been Getting

The peripatetic nature of celebrities' careers and the court of social media public opinion is an especially fascinatingly fickle phenomenon. It seemed like it was only a few years ago when people were dying over anything and everything Chris Pratt said and / or did. Now, he's "the worst Chris."

Lana Del Rey has received a similar level of ire from groups of folks on the internet for the past couple of years, and the Lana cult on TikTok is looking to reverse that.