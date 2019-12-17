Lana Del Rey Is Dating Celebrity Police Officer Sean "Sticks" Larkin

Everyone knows that the only way to make your relationship public anymore is with a special Instagram tribute to your significant other. And that's exactly what Lana Del Rey just did with her new boyfriend. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Lana is actually dating a cop — she just confirmed with an Instagram post (that looks eerily similar to one that a daughter would post with her dad) that her and celebrity police officer Sean 'Sticks' Larkin are an item.

Lana Del Rey is dating celebrity cop, Sean Larkin, from Live PD. Sean, first of all, is a police officer, though he's also a star cop on a couple of real-life cop shows. He's currently an analyst on the show Live PD and the host of Live PD Presents PD CAM, meaning he's got a long list of police show credits. Before he started making his television appearances, Sean was with the Tulsa Police Department for almost two decades. Sean is 12 years Lana's senior, at 46 to her 34, but they definitely look like they could have a bigger age gap between them.

What is Sean's net worth? Between his different appearances on the police reality shows, it's estimated that Sean is worth a whopping $109 million dollars, according to Celebs Trending Now. This is a huge jump from the $52,000 average salary that a police officer makes, so we understand why he's decided to stick to the reality show stints he's been on.

Some of the police departments on Live PD have pulled out of the show. Since Live PD began airing in October 2016, some of the departments that had originally agreed to participate in the show have pulled out, citing the increased scrutiny their forces have faced since being on the show. According to ABC News 4, there have been two different lawsuits over police brutality filed against the departments on the show, and one police sergeant arrested for domestic violence since the show began.

The show was originally created to humanize the work that police offers do while on duty, amid the rising tensions between the public and police forces, but it seems to have had the opposite effect, with many of the departments claiming they feel the public is still only seeing them in a negative light.

"For us, it's humanizing the badge, No. 1," Assistant Chief Michael McVoy of Jeffersonville, Ind. said. "For every 1,000 positive comments or likes or social media hits or fuzzy, warm feelings we get from across the country, there are always five or 10 that say, 'Hey. Why are you arresting this guy for marijuana possession?' Stuff like that. Some people don't see eye to eye with what we do."