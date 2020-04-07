Adele Has to Pay Her Husband in Their Divorce Settlement, but Why?

While we’ve all been waiting patiently for superstar and crooner, Adele, to release new music, she’s been in the midst of a pretty messy divorce. After over seven years together, Adele confirmed that she and her husband, Simon Konecki, would be divorcing.

In September 2019, Adele officially filed for divorce from Simon. While most details surrounding their divorce have been kept private, it has been alleged that the relationship ended from “irreconcilable differences.” Many have speculated that it was Adele’s rise to fame and demanding schedule that led to the eventual split.

Cosmopolitan reported, “Last year, sources claimed their divorce came after years and years of drifting apart due to increasingly demanding schedules as Adele 'became a bigger and bigger star.' Simon was reportedly content with Adele's fame, but it became more difficult for them to see each other and connect the way they used to.”

So now that the two are splitting up, what does that mean for Adele’s bank account? Why does Adele have to pay her husband? The answer goes all the way back to the beginning.

Why does Adele have to pay her ex-husband? It’s alleged that they didn’t sign a prenup. According to recent reports from the UK’s The Sun , the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before being wed, so Simon may end up receiving up to half of Adele’s fortune. Source: Getty Images A Los Angeles divorce court judge has granted that the details of the divorce will remain private. The Sun also reported that a judge ruled that “financial, sales or other confidential business information” will be kept private, and even the lawyers will need to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Adele may file for divorce in California. The idea that Adele may file for divorce in California is a very important piece of this divorce. California is a community property state, meaning that earnings made during the marriage may be split 50-50 if there is no prenup in order. Source: Getty Images According to People , Adele is worth an estimated $182 million, and much of her wealth was acquired during the course of her marriage to Simon. So basically, if there is no prenuptial agreement, anything that Adele earned during the course of their marriage is technically half her husband’s as well.