Adele Hints at Her 2019 Divorce from Simon Konecki with Her "Easy on Me" Lyrics

The lyrics, which hint at the singer's 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki , have sparked a lot of emotions from listeners.

Nearly six years after she released the chart-topper "Hello," Adele has officially returned to music with her single, " Easy on Me ." Like several of her previous smash hits, the song is about heartbreak, moving on, and the end of a relationship.

In addition to the emotionally-charged words, the accompanying music video for "Easy on Me" is packed with meaning. It showcases a transition from black-and-white to color, and it features the singer in the same residence as the one in the "Hello" video.

Though Adele has discussed the dissolution of her marriage before, "Easy on Me" offers a new perspective on what exactly went wrong. Read on for a timeline of Adele's relationship and marriage to Simon, and to find out what she has recently said about her divorce.

She shared in the interview that she actually separated from Simon in the same year that they got married. During that time, she also came up with the opening vocals for "Easy on Me."

Though many assumed that Simon and Adele wed sometime in either 2016 or 2017 — because she referred to him as her "husband" and they were spotted wearing rings in public — the singer confirmed in her 2021 cover story for British Vogue that the two did not actually swap vows until 2018.

About four months after Adele performed and raked in six awards at the 2012 Grammys, she announced that she was expecting her first child with her beau. Their son, Angelo James Konecki, was born in October 2012.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner began dating Simon Konecki, a businessman and charity CEO, in 2011 (which is the same year that "21" came out). Prior to his relationship with the songstress, Simon was married to stylist Clary Fisher. During their marriage, Clary and Simon had a daughter together.

How old was Adele when she got married?

Because Adele sings that she "was still a child" when she made certain decisions in "Easy on Me," many listeners have been wondering when exactly the Academy Award winner did get married. The "Someone Like You" artist welcomed her son when she was 24, and she got married when she was either 29 or 30 (the exact date of her wedding is not publicly known). Adele seemingly separated from Simon after she celebrated her milestone birthday in May 2018, which explains why the name of her upcoming album is "30."

Shortly before Adele released "Easy on Me," she opened up about her divorce, and why she was the one who "left the marriage." "It's not like anyone's having a go at me, but it's like, I left the marriage," she told British Vogue about the meaning of the song. "Be kind to me as well. It was the first song I wrote for the album and then I didn't write anything else for six months after because I was like, 'OK, well, I've said it all.'"

The 33-year-old said that she became unhappy in her relationship, and that she parted ways with Simon in order to have a shot at a different kind of love. "I was just going through the motions and I wasn't happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that," she added. "It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me." Since then, she's been on a "journey" of self-discovery. "I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since," she continued.

While "Easy on Me" offers a level of clarity to the public about Adele's split, she wants the song to be a message to her son as well. The lyrics indicate that she had "good intentions" and the "highest hopes" when she got married, but that she "changed" too much along the way.