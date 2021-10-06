Fans' Prayers Have Been Answered! Adele Is Back With Her New Single "Easy on Me"

One of the biggest musical announcements fans have been waiting for is finally here. Celebrated singer-songwriter Adele has been hinting at releasing new music for six years, but on Oct. 5, 2021, revealed that her new single "Easy on Me" will be released on Oct. 15, 2021. The first snippet of the song has fans in a frenzy trying to figure out the song's meaning before lyrics have been released.

What is the meaning of "Easy on Me"? Will Adele's latest album address her divorce? Here's everything we know so far.

What is the meaning of "Easy on Me"? Fans have a few theories about Adele's upcoming album.

Although the song in all its glory won't be released until Oct. 15, there are a few hints about the song's meaning in the 15-second teaser Adele posted to her Twitter page on Oct. 5, 2021. The clip is black and white, with Adele in the car putting in a cassette tape as she drives — a journey, perhaps even her journey of self-love? While this style is very Adele, fans also think she also hinted at the track's meaning a few months back.

In a post celebrating her 31st birthday, Adele penned an Instagram letter to her fans and mentioned how "30 tried [her] so hard," which could have a connection to the song's title, "Easy on Me." She also noted, "31 is going to be a big 'ol year and I'm going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade, I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once."

With these clues, "Easy on Me" could be about Adele being kinder to herself or her hopes for the future after a difficult few years. The album's alleged title is "30," about the age she was when she recorded the album and when she divorced her now ex-husband Simon Konecki. Despite Adele having once said she was "done with" naming albums after her ages, could she have gone back on her word?

