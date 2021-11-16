Want to Watch Adele’s ‘One Night Only'? Here's What You Need to Know

There are some musicians who manage to get by on a gimmick. Maybe they're fortunate enough to have won the genetic lottery. Or maybe they just happened to be at the right place and the right time and had the perfect reactionary artistic sensibilities to be used as an iconoclast for the previous "guard" of acceptable social mores.

And then you've got artists like Adele who kind of bypass all that. She has an amazing voice and churns out incredible songs. So it's no wonder so many folks are wondering how to stream One Night Only.