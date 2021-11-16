Want to Watch Adele’s ‘One Night Only'? Here's What You Need to Know

Want to Watch Adele’s ‘One Night Only'? Here's What You Need to KnowBy Mustafa Gatollari
Nov. 16 2021, Published 10:10 a.m. ET
There are some musicians who manage to get by on a gimmick. Maybe they're fortunate enough to have won the genetic lottery. Or maybe they just happened to be at the right place and the right time and had the perfect reactionary artistic sensibilities to be used as an iconoclast for the previous "guard" of acceptable social mores.
And then you've got artists like Adele who kind of bypass all that. She has an amazing voice and churns out incredible songs. So it's no wonder so many folks are wondering how to stream One Night Only.
Want to know where and how to stream Adele's 'One Night Only?' You're not alone!
The production aired on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, on CBS and affiliate channels, and it was a raging success. Sure, there were some critiques, including the fact that Adele's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in segments in between her songs.
AV Club wrote that it probably would've been best if Adele's interview was aired in full first and then her uninterrupted performance second, however, the outlet was one of many to give a glowing review of the Tottenham, London native's show. From Adele's fantastic "Old Hollywood" get-up to her frank discussion with Winfrey to her soulful and powerful performance, folks found a lot to praise the singer for.
Also worth mentioning is the concert's setting. It took place at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, which housed a slew of invite-only guests like Drake, Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Gordon Ramsay, Gabrielle Union, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, and a ton others.
Adele also arranged for a couple's surprise proposal (the woman said yes!) before she started singing, "Make You Feel My Love."
The broadcast was originally recorded on Oct. 24, 2021, and even though the concert was "one night only," there is still a variety of different streaming platforms folks can watch it on:
There are some deals for Paramount Plus currently available online. If you're a T-Mobile customer, you can get yourself a year of the streaming service for free, for instance. There are also promo codes for a complimentary month of the service, along with Showtime Bundles too.
What was the entire guest list for Adele's 'One Night Only' event?
While this isn't comprehensive by any means, the following folks were allowed into the invite-only concert thrown by Adele, including Tyler Perry, who said that he flew across the nation to attend.
- Nicole Richie
- Selena Gomez
- Gayle King
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Ava DuVernay
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Dwayne Wade
- James Corden
Adele also referenced her three-year marriage to ex Simon Konecki in her interview with Oprah.
"It was overdue," she said. "It was exhausting, it was really hard work, but I was able to take the time that I needed, which isn’t a given for everyone. I’m very aware of that."
Adele said that she's going to delve into her perspective of the divorce in her new album, 30, which drops on Nov. 19, 2021.