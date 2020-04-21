Josh Hutcherson Has a Thing for Dating His Co-Stars

Josh Hutcherson Has a Thing for Dating His Co-StarsBy Sara Belcher
Updated
Former child star Josh Hutcherson has captivated audiences with his work since day one. Between his roles in childhood classics like Zathura and Bridge to Terabithia, he's wowed audiences with his performances. His role as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games had fans torn between him and Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne.
But clearly, Josh's girlfriends are solidly Team Peeta. Here are just a few of the women Josh has dated over the years.
Josh Hutcherson is currently dating Spanish actress Claudia Traisac.
Only a year after he made his debut in The Hunger Games, Josh was linked to his Escobar: Paradise Lost co-star, Claudia Traisac. The couple met on set in 2013, but unlike some of Josh's other relationships, it took him two years before he confirmed the pair were an item.
Josh spoke about dating Claudia for the first time to E! News in 2015, though his words about their romance were few.
"It's pretty good," he said of their relationship. "Distance is hard, but we make it work."
Claudia also commented on their relationship that night, telling the outlet "I'm really happy... It's really great."
Clearly, they aren't the couple to spill the beans on their partnership, but it seems to work for them. The pair is still going strong, marking almost seven years together. They've been an item for so long that rumors have flown around about a potential engagement, though it seems the two are taking their time before deciding to get married.
Despite their long-term commitment, the pair still isn't very public about their relationship, meaning both of their social media feeds are mostly devoid of relationship content.
Josh has previously been linked to other co-stars.
While any rumor that Josh and Jennifer Lawrence were dating off-screen was false, Josh has been known to date some of his co-stars, even telling Glamor in an interview just as he began seeing Claudia: "As far as I'm concerned, you're both actors, you understand each other's lifestyle, so it's a very natural thing to have happen."
In fact, Claudia isn't the first co-star he's dated!
While filming Journey 2, Josh had a brief romance with Vanessa Hudgens — pre-Austin Butler, of course. The pair were only together for a few months before calling it quits ahead of the movie premiere. But they seemed to be on good terms post-breakup, even joking about it in interviews.
Josh was also linked to his Bridge to Terabithia co-star AnnaSophie Robb when they were both just teenagers. Since the pair were both so young, not much is known about how long they were together.
Josh's first public relationship was with Victoria Justice
Probably the star's most public relationship as an actor was his relationship with Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice. The pair was an item from early 2008 to the beginning of 2009, and they made multiple red carpet appearances together.
It's also thought Josh's relationship with Victoria is what started his friendship with her Victorious castmate Avan Jogia. The two actors are good friends and hang out often, long after Josh and Victoria broke up.