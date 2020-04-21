Josh Hutcherson Has a Thing for Dating His Co-Stars

Only a year after he made his debut in The Hunger Games, Josh was linked to his Escobar: Paradise Lost co-star, Claudia Traisac. The couple met on set in 2013, but unlike some of Josh's other relationships, it took him two years before he confirmed the pair were an item.

Josh spoke about dating Claudia for the first time to E! News in 2015, though his words about their romance were few.

"It's pretty good," he said of their relationship. "Distance is hard, but we make it work."