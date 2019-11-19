Recover From That Food Coma With These Thanksgiving Movies

And if you're looking for something low-energy to do while you're digesting alongside your cousins, aunts, and uncles, these movies to watch on Thanksgiving Day are basically guaranteed to hit the spot.

After devouring way too much food at my family's Thanksgiving dinner, all I want to do is curl up in a ball and succumb to a tryptophan-induced food coma. But usually, my extended family tends to stick around for an extra few hours.

1. 'Free Birds'

In this animated family film, two turkeys band together to travel back in time, change history, and scrap turkeys from the OG Thanksgiving menu. If there are kids present at this year's Thanksgiving festivities, this is definitely a fun one. Where to watch: Amazon Prime, YouTube

1. 'Remember The Titans'

While this isn't quite a Thanksgiving movie, per se, Remember The Titans tells the true story of an African-American coach who must lead a newly racially integrated high school football team. Where to watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes

1. 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles'

A man named Neal (played by Steve Martin) has to travel home on Thanksgiving with Del, an annoying salesman, (played by John Candy) at his side. Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes

1. 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving'

In this 1973 cartoon classic, Peppermint Patty comes to Charlie Brown's Thanksgiving dinner uninvited, while Linus, Snoopy, and Woodstock try to host Thanksgiving dinner. Where to watch: ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m./ 7 p.m. C.T., Amazon Video, Vudu

1. 'You've Got Mail'

Two competing business executives (played by Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks) meet online through an anonymous dating site, and they end up falling in love just in time for the holidays. Where to watch: Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes

1. 'The Longest Yard'

A group of inmates in a prison (including Adam Sandler) form a football team (again, a popular Thanksgiving tradition) to rival the prison guards. Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime

1. 'The Oath'

In this topical comedy-thriller, a man must fight to survive Thanksgiving Day amidst political turmoil, without completely destroying his family. Where to watch: Hulu, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu

1. 'Lion'

In this 2016 drama, a 5-year-old boy wanders away from his family in Calcutta and eventually gets adopted by a loving couple in Australia. He then jet-sets to India to find his lost family, something to be truly grateful for. Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu

1. 'The Blind Side'

This tragic (yet feel-good) film tells the story of Michael Oher (played by Quinton Aaron), a homeless teenage boy who is completely down on his luck. He then gets adopted by Leigh Anne Tuohy (played by Sandra Bullock), before eventually becoming an NFL star. Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes

1. 'An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving'

Inspired by Louisa May Alcott's short story, Mary Bassett (played by Helene Joy) and her three children struggle to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table, until their estranged, wealthy grandma comes by to mend their relationship. Where to watch: iTunes, Philo

1. 'Ice Princess'

When Casey Carlyle (played by Michelle Trachtenberg) learns to figure skate right around Thanksgiving, she finds her passion lies on the ice, rather than in books. Where to watch: Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes

1. 'Home For The Holidays'

This 1994 indie comedy follows Claudia Larson (played by Holly Hunter) who loses her job, makes a move on her ex-boss, and discovers her daughter is ditching her during Thanksgiving. So, she ends up spending the holiday in Chicago with her dysfunctional family. Where to watch: Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu

1. 'The Big Chill'

This cult classic tells the story of a group of old college friends who reunite in a South Carolina vacation home for a friend's funeral. It'll definitely have you hugging your friends a little tighter this holiday season. Where to watch: Crackle, Amazon Prime, Vudu, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play