Logo
We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
untitled-collage-1-1574201666957.jpg
Source: YouTube

Recover From That Food Coma With These Thanksgiving Movies

By

Updated

After devouring way too much food at my family's Thanksgiving dinner, all I want to do is curl up in a ball and succumb to a tryptophan-induced food coma. But usually, my extended family tends to stick around for an extra few hours.

Movies to watch on Thanksgiving day with your family:

And if you're looking for something low-energy to do while you're digesting alongside your cousins, aunts, and uncles, these movies to watch on Thanksgiving Day are basically guaranteed to hit the spot.

1. 'Free Birds'

screen-shot-2019-11-19-at-45224-pm-1574200405110.png
Source: YouTube

In this animated family film, two turkeys band together to travel back in time, change history, and scrap turkeys from the OG Thanksgiving menu. If there are kids present at this year's Thanksgiving festivities, this is definitely a fun one.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, YouTube

1. 'Remember The Titans'

screen-shot-2019-11-19-at-45453-pm-1574200521398.png
Source: YouTube

While this isn't quite a Thanksgiving movie, per se, Remember The Titans tells the true story of an African-American coach who must lead a newly racially integrated high school football team. 

Where to watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes

1. 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles'

screen-shot-2019-11-19-at-45543-pm-1574200563230.png
Source: YouTube

A man named Neal (played by Steve Martin) has to travel home on Thanksgiving with Del, an annoying salesman, (played by John Candy) at his side.

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes

1. 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving'

screen-shot-2019-11-19-at-45626-pm-1574200626230.png
Source: YouTube

In this 1973 cartoon classic, Peppermint Patty comes to Charlie Brown's Thanksgiving dinner uninvited, while Linus, Snoopy, and Woodstock try to host Thanksgiving dinner.

Where to watch: ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m./ 7 p.m. C.T., Amazon Video, Vudu 

1. 'You've Got Mail'

screen-shot-2019-11-19-at-45739-pm-1574200675711.png
Source: YouTube

Two competing business executives (played by Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks) meet online through an anonymous dating site, and they end up falling in love just in time for the holidays.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes 

1. 'The Longest Yard'

screen-shot-2019-11-19-at-45838-pm-1574200744952.png
Source: YouTube

A group of inmates in a prison (including Adam Sandler) form a football team (again, a popular Thanksgiving tradition) to rival the prison guards.

Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime

1. 'The Oath'

screen-shot-2019-11-19-at-45936-pm-1574200814076.png
Source: YouTube

In this topical comedy-thriller, a man must fight to survive Thanksgiving Day amidst political turmoil, without completely destroying his family.  

Where to watch: Hulu, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu

1. 'Lion'

screen-shot-2019-11-19-at-50054-pm-1574200894424.png
Source: YouTube

In this 2016 drama, a 5-year-old boy wanders away from his family in Calcutta and eventually gets adopted by a loving couple in Australia. He then jet-sets to India to find his lost family, something to be truly grateful for.

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu

1. 'The Blind Side'

screen-shot-2019-11-19-at-50219-pm-1574200976213.png
Source: YouTube

This tragic (yet feel-good) film tells the story of Michael Oher (played by Quinton Aaron), a homeless teenage boy who is completely down on his luck. He then gets adopted by Leigh Anne Tuohy (played by Sandra Bullock), before eventually becoming an NFL star.

Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes

1. 'An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving'

screen-shot-2019-11-19-at-50400-pm-1574201087258.png
Source: YouTube

Inspired by Louisa May Alcott's short story, Mary Bassett (played by Helene Joy) and her three children struggle to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table, until their estranged, wealthy grandma comes by to mend their relationship.

Where to watch: iTunes, Philo

1. 'Ice Princess'

screen-shot-2019-11-19-at-50803-pm-1574201320695.png
Source: YouTube

When Casey Carlyle (played by Michelle Trachtenberg) learns to figure skate right around Thanksgiving, she finds her passion lies on the ice, rather than in books.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes

1. 'Home For The Holidays'

screen-shot-2019-11-19-at-50905-pm-1574201366064.png
Source: YouTube

This 1994 indie comedy follows Claudia Larson (played by Holly Hunter) who loses her job, makes a move on her ex-boss, and discovers her daughter is ditching her during Thanksgiving. So, she ends up spending the holiday in Chicago with her dysfunctional family.

Where to watch: Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu

1. 'The Big Chill'

screen-shot-2019-11-19-at-50955-pm-1574201417234.png
Source: YouTube

This cult classic tells the story of a group of old college friends who reunite in a South Carolina vacation home for a friend's funeral. It'll definitely have you hugging your friends a little tighter this holiday season.

Where to watch: Crackle, Amazon Prime, Vudu, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play

There are so many perfect flicks to watch on Thanksgiving, so why not give one (or all of them) a shot? They're definitely about to make that post-feast recovery period way more exciting.

More from Distractify

31 Funny Halloween Jokes That Will Never Get Old

Thanksgiving Is Coming Late This Year for This Historical Reason

34 Thanksgiving Jokes to Tell Before the Food Coma Hits