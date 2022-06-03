June 2022 Is Full of Exciting New Book Releases You Need to Read ASAP
If you've ever wandered into a bookstore and found yourself overwhelmed by the sheer number of book options available, never fear! Not only is June 2022 perfect for celebrating LGBTQ reads, but it's another month where new releases hit the shelves.
We're delighted about these adult and young adult new releases in June 2022, but keep in mind this list is by no means exhaustive!
'My Mechanical Romance' by Alexene Farol Follmuth (Young Adult)
If you're a fan of The Atlas Six, you might want to check out this new book by Olivie Blake — sorry, Alexene Farol Follmuth. My Mechanical Romance follows Bel, a student with a knack for engineering shoved into a robotics club at school. Bel has been butting heads with the club's captain, Mateo Luna. But the more Teo and Bel spend time together, the more they realize they work better as a team ...
My Mechanical Romance was published on May 31, 2022.
'For the Throne' by Hannah Whitten (Young Adult)
The sequel to 2021's For the Wolf, For the Throne follows Red's sister Neve, who is trapped in the Shadowlands with vicious gods of legend. Neve's only ally is the mysterious King Solmir, who wants to end the Shadowlands and thinks Neve can help him accomplish his goal. Will Neve make it back to her sister? Will she make a partnership with Solmir work?
For the Throne will be published on June 7, 2022.
'Wrath Goddess Sing' by Maya Deane (Adult)
An epic retelling of The Iliad, Wrath Goddess Sing reimagines Achilles as a fierce trans warrior blessed by Athena and in love with her great enemy, Helen of Troy. Helen's forces are strong, but alongside her cousin, Patroklos, and his sorceress wife, Meryapi, Achilles prepares for a battle that could end in blood, sweat, and tears.
Wrath Goddess Sing will be published on June 7, 2022.
'Counterfeit' by Kristin Chen (Adult)
In Counterfeit, Ava Wong is a law-abiding citizen with a crumbling home life. When she reconnects with her mysterious college roommate Winnie Fang, Ava realizes Winnie's young adult awkwardness has been replaced with a confident, whip-smart attitude. Winnie's counterfeit bag operation needs someone with a U.S. passport, effectively looping Ava into her life of crime. But when Winnie disappears, will Ava be left holding the cards?
Counterfeit will be published on June 7, 2022.
'Ordinary Monsters' by J.M. Miro (Adult)
Historical fantasy Ordinary Monsters follows two children with extraordinary abilities hunted by a shadowy man in Victorian England. Charlie Ovid has healing abilities, and his friend Marlowe not only glows from the inside but can melt or mend flesh. The pair are taken to Edinburgh with other gifted children, called Talents, to a mysterious Institute. But are the Talents truly safe?
Ordinary Monsters will be published on June 7, 2022.
'Her Majesty’s Royal Coven' by Juno Dawson (Adult)
Four young girls, Helena, Leonie, Niamh, and Elle, change the course of their lives forever when they pledge to join Her Majesty's Royal Coven, a covert department created by Elizabeth I. Decades later, the witch community has been plagued by civil war and the four friends have split apart. But will the girls reunite when a young warlock threatens to expose the magical community and the Coven?
Her Majesty's Royal Coven will be published on June 10, 2022.
'The House Across the Lake' by Riley Sager (Adult)
The latest Riley Sager mystery, The House Across the Lake, follows Casey Fletcher, a recently widowed actress trying to flee the public eye. She passes her time at a lake house in Vermont, watching the lives of couples around her. When Casey saves Katherine from drowning, the pair strike up a friendship, and Casey realizes Katherine and her husband Tom's "perfect" marriage is not all it seems.
The House Across the Lake will be published on June 21, 2022.
'Juniper & Thorn' by Ava Reid (Adult)
Ava Reid's adult debut Juniper & Thorn is a gothic horror retelling of the fairytale The Juniper Tree. Marlinchen and her two sisters live with their father, a wizard, in a place where magic is being overtaken by industry. By day, the sisters are sequestered by their father, but by night, they explore the city. Marlinchen meets a gorgeous ballet dancer who captures her heart, but the threat of her father's rage looms ever closer.
Juniper & Thorn will be published on June 21, 2022.
'This Wicked Fate' by Kalynn Bayron (Young Adult)
In the sequel to This Poison Heart, Briseis races against the clock to save her mother. To save her mother, she must find the last fragment of the deadly Absyrtus Heart. But to find the Heart, Briseis must also turn to relatives she's never known and accept her ancient lineage. Not to mention, Briseis isn't the only one who wants the Heart. Will she achieve her goals in time?
This Wicked Fate will be published on June 21, 2022.
'The Dream Runners' by Shveta Thakrar (Young Adult)
Inspired by Hindu mythology, The Dream Runners follows Tanvi, who was spirited away to the magical realm of Nagalok seven years ago. In Nagalok, human children are freed from memory and emotion, collecting the dreams of others for the entertainment of the naga court. But when Tanvi begins to remember her mortal life on Earth, she turns to dreamsmith Venkat for help. Together, the pair search for answers, but the truth comes at a cost.
The Dream Runners will be published on June 28, 2022.
'Blood and Moonlight' by Erin Beaty (Young Adult)
Medieval fantasy thriller Blood and Moonlight follows Catrin, a young orphan whose keen eye for architecture makes her invaluable to the city of Collis. But when Catrin witnesses a murderer fleeing a crime scene, she's pulled into a web of deception. Also working to capture the killer is mysterious and brilliant Simon. Catrin hides the secret of her supernatural sight, but she finds herself caught between criminal and detective in a dangerous game.
Blood and Moonlight will be published on June 28, 2022.
'The Black Girls Left Standing' by Juliana Goodman (Young Adult)
Beau Willet dreams of becoming an artist and leaving the Chicago projects, but when her sister Katia is killed by an off-duty police officer, her world shatters. Beau needs to clear her sister's name, and the only way she can do so is by seeking out the single witness: Katia's no-good boyfriend, Jordan, who has disappeared. Beau gathers information through an anonymous Twitter account, only to realize there was a lot more to her sister's death than she realized.
The Black Girls Left Standing will be published on June 28, 2022.
'This Vicious Grace' by Emily Thiede (Young Adult)
Alessa's gift from the gods is supposed to amplify her partners' powers, but so far, all it has done is kill them. After three weddings and three funerals, Alessa needs to find a new partner and stop hoards of demons from invading her island home. When the island's residents turn on her, Alessa hires cynical Dante as a personal bodyguard. Dante holds the key to Alessa's survival (and her heart), but will his dark secrets destroy them both?
This Vicious Grace will be published on June 28, 2022.