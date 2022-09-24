Is the Psychological Thriller Film 'Knock at the Cabin' Based on a Book?
Watch out movie world — M. Knight Shyamalan is back with a new psychological thriller titled Knock at the Cabin. Dave Bautista plays the leader of a group that believes they are chosen to prevent the apocalypse.
But why does Dave's group tie up Jonathan Groff's Knock at the Cabin character (his name is Andrew, FYI) and Jonathan's Knock at the Cabin husband Eric (Ben Aldridge) in the trailer for the film? What's going on?
Well thankfully, Knock at the Cabin is based on a book, so we do have a source to get answers from! (If you dare!)
Yes, 'Knock at the Cabin' is based on a book.
Knock at the Cabin is based on the 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay. The film was actually the second movie in a two-film partnership deal Shyamalan and his production company Blinding Edge Pictures signed with Universal Pictures based on Tremblay's novel.
The first film that resulted from the two-movie deal was Shyamalan's film Old.
So, what is The Cabin at the End of the World about exactly? Let's read what it says on the back of the book itself (via the Amazon page for The Cabin at the End of the World).
The synopsis begins with, "Seven-year-old Wen and her parents, Eric and Andrew, are vacationing at a remote cabin in New Hampshire. A handful of miles from the Canadian border, far removed from the bustle of city life, cut off from the urgent hum of cell phones and from the internet, they are more than two miles away from their closest neighbors."
The back of the book synopsis continues, "On a summer day, as Wen catches grasshoppers in the front yard, a stranger unexpectedly appears. Leonard is the largest man Wen has ever seen, but he is young and friendly, with a warm smile that wins her over almost instantly. Leonard and Wen continue to talk and play, until three more strangers come down the road carrying strange, menacing objects."
The remaining part of the book synopsis essentially describes almost exactly what plays out in the film's trailer, with Leonard telling Wen that she and her dads were going to have to make some difficult decisions, and that he needed their help to save the world.
When does 'Knock at the Cabin' hit theaters?
Sadly for all you spooky season lovers out there (we see you) Knock at the Cabin isn't hitting theaters until Feb. 3, 2023. So, we won't be able to watch the film for Halloween, but it will arrive just around the time we're celebrating love! (Hey, maybe timing isn't everything.)
Also, did we forget to mention that Rupert Grint is a member of Dave's apocalypse team in Knock at the Cabin too? Now we're definitely adding this new Shyamalan horror flick to our 2023 must-watch list!