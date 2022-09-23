Did Amazon Delete 'Rings of Power' Reviews? Here's What People Are Saying

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

For American's who don't know, that's our First Amendment right. Apparently this right does not apply to Amazon Prime Video's customer review section? We know, leaping from the U.S. Constitution to Jeff Bezos's streaming platform is jarring.