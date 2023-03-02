Who Are the Six? All the Band Members of 'Daisy Jones & the Six' You Need to Know

Members of the fictional band Daisy Jones & the Six are finally coming to life thanks to Prime Video's new miniseries, Daisy Jones & the Six. The show is adapted from a book that was originally published in 2019 and written by author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Now, fans are curious about which characters are actually in the band, especially with an album on the way. Read on to meet the band members of Daisy Jones & the Six.

Daisy Jones (Riley Keough)

Source: Prime Video

Lead vocalist Daisy Jones joined the band after spending time as a groupie and then as a solo artist after signing with Runner Records in 1975. She appeared as a featured artist on The Six track "Honeycomb" before eventually joining the group, making them Daisy Jones and The Six. Daisy's rumored affair with bandmate Billy Dunne eventually led to the band's breakup. Daisy is played by Riley Keough, who is the granddaughter of real-life rockstar Elvis Presley.

Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin)

Source: Prime Video

Lead singer and songwriter for the band, Billy Dunne, and his brother/bandmate Graham (see below) founded The Dunne Brothers in the 1960s, which eventually became The Six. The group rose to fame with their hit "Honeycomb" featuring Daisy Jones, who was later inducted into the band. He's married to Camila Dunne (Camilla Morrone). Sam Claflin, who plays Billy, is best recognized as Finnick Odair from The Hunger Games series.

Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse)

Source: Prime Video

The group's keyboardist Karen Sirko played with several other bands, such as The Winters, before joining The Six in 1971. In addition to the keyboard, Karen is responsible for backup vocals and plays the electric harpsichord. Karen is also romantically involved with fellow bandmate Graham Dunne. Karen's actress, Suki Waterhouse, is a real-life rockstar who released an EP and a full album in 2022.

Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse)

Rhythm guitarist Eddie replaced Billy on the rhythm guitar to give Billy more time to focus on songwriting a few months into the band's formation. Eddie occasionally has tension with Billy, especially regarding Billy's wife, Camila Dunne, who acts as a photographer for the band. Actor Josh Whitehouse is best known for his work in the BBC television series Poldark and the Netflix film The Knight Before Christmas.

Graham Dunne (Will Harrison)

Source: Prime Video

The group's lead guitarist, Graham, is Billy's brother who started The Dunne Brothers alongside him in the 1960s. He also sings backup vocals and plays the guitar using the "fingerpicking" style. Graham is also romantically involved with Karen Sirko. Actor Will Harrison portrays Graham. Will is an up-and-coming star who told TODAY that while his castmates had to brush up on their musical skills, he already knew how to play the guitar! He is also one of the stars of The Coast Starlight play.

Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon)

Source: Prime Video