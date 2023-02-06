Home > Television > Reality TV > Chrisley Knows Best Source: USA 'Chrisley Knows Best': Inside Season 10 and How the Show Is Still on the Air By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 6 2023, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

In early 2023, Todd and Julie Chrisley both began their individual prison sentences for their convictions of bank fraud and tax evasion. But even though they're both in federal prison, their show, Chrisley Knows Best, is still on TV with new episodes. In fact, Season 10 premieres on Feb. 6 with brand new episodes, which is a bit confusing to some fans.

Many had hoped the show would go on in some capacity, despite the two heads of the family being incarcerated for the foreseeable future. However, it's still a little unclear how Chrisley Knows Best is still on and what the future holds for the show and the family after the tenth season is over.

How is 'Chrisley Knows Best' still on?

To be clear, Chrisley Knows Best is canceled, per Deadline. But since some of Season 10 was filmed before Todd and Julie Chrisley's convictions and sentencing, those episodes were still scheduled to air as planned. However, it looks like viewers shouldn't expect to see a season as long as the several recent ones that came before it. They also shouldn't expect to see Savannah and Chase Chrisley on their spinoff again.

The sibling duo gained popularity early on in Chrisley Knows Best and they were given their own spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, which aired for four seasons on USA. But when the network axed future seasons of the flagship show, it also canceled Growing Up Chrisley as well as another spinoff, Love Limo, which starred Todd Chrisley as he helped a single contestant find love through speed dating.

The most recent seasons before Season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best contained at least two dozen episodes each. Since part of the tenth season was filmed before Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty and sentenced, Deadline reported that a shorter season will air. The final season of the long-running USA staple will have far less than the 20-odd episodes viewers were used to.

When was 'Chrisley Knows Best' Season 10 filmed?

In June 2022, Entertainment Tonight reported that, at that time, the show wasn't in production. Todd and Julie Chrisley were both convicted of their crimes in June 2022 and they were each sentenced in November 2022. Since Season 10 won't include any of that, it looks as though it was filmed before the summer of 2022.

That means viewers won't be privy to any behind-the-scenes information leading up to and including the couple's convictions. Viewers also won't see the family dynamic following the realization that Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to federal prison.