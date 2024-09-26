Home > Television > Reality TV > Chrisley Knows Best Julie Chrisley’s Resentencing Results in No Change From Her Original Sentence Terms “Pray that my momma gets to come home to a community of people who need her,” Savannah Chrisley said, ahead of the hearing. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 26 2024, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@juliechrisley

After Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on 12 counts of bank and wire fraud and found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks in 2022, they were each sentenced to individual federal prison terms. For Todd, it was 12 years at a federal prison in Florida. For Julie, it was seven at a women’s facility in Kentucky. And on Sept. 25, 2024, Julie Chrisley attended a hearing for a resentencing of her original seven year term.

Ahead of the hearing, daughter Savannah Chrisley shared an Instagram post where she urged her followers and friends to pray for her mom and to pray for the judge presiding over the hearing. “All I ask of y’all is just to pray. Pray for my mom, pray for my family, and pray for the judge,” she wrote. “Pray that my momma gets to come home to a community of people who need her and love her.” However, despite Savannah’s support for her mother, Julie’s resentencing hearing ended with her original sentence upheld.

Why did Julie Chrisley have a resentencing?

When the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that there wasn't enough evidence to uphold Julie’s original sentencing, a court was ordered to hold a hearing to come up with a potential new sentence for the Chrisley Knows Best star. According to AP, Julie’s lawyer asked the judge in question to lower Julie’s sentencing because she didn't have a large role in the schemes that she and Todd were found guilty of.

“I apologize for my actions and what led me to where I am today,” Julie said during the hearing, according to the outlet. She added, “I cannot ever repay my children for what they have had to go through, and for that I am sorry.”

Despite Julie’s progress while incarcerated, including earning certifications in various programs, her original seven year sentence was upheld during her resentencing hearing. AP also reported that, upon hearing the news in the courtroom, Savannah, who was present, said, “That’s what you get with an Obama-appointed judge.”

Is Todd Chrisley still in prison following his sentencing?

Todd remains incarcerated as he serves his 12-year term, which was also upheld at this hearing. He is expected to remain and serve out his entire term. Savannah maintains full custody of her younger brother Grayson and niece Chloe.