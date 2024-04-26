Home > News > Human Interest Savannah Chrisley Might Be Hosting a True Crime Show — She Is Uniquely Qualified! Savanah Chrisley has been fully activated by her parents' time in prison and now wants to show the world what she's learned. By Jennifer Tisdale Apr. 26 2024, Updated 1:55 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Savannah Chrisley

The entertainment industry has a rich and robust history of actors taking up causes that have affected them personally. Some incredible examples include but are not limited to, actor Michael J. Fox starting the Michael J. Fox Foundation which focuses on Parkinson's research after he was diagnosed with the disease. Mariska Hargitay is many things, one of which is a rape survivor. Her charity, the Joyful Heart Foundation, supports survivors of sexual assault and violence.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Soon an unlikely candidate will join this illustrious list of philanthropists. Savannah Chrisley, the former star of Chrisley Knows Best, has revealed she has been working behind the scenes on prison reform. To help signal boost her efforts, she is in talk to host her own true crime show which will touch on issues in prison. The big question is, how much of her incarcerated parents will be involved? Here's what we know about her new true crime show.

Source: Getty Images (L-R): Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley's true crime show will focus on the conditions of prison.

According to the Associated Press, lawyers for Todd and Julie Chrisley were back in court on April 19, 2024 to file appeals on behalf of the incarcerated reality television stars. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta heard arguments from the couple's attorney who also represents Peter Tarantino, who previously worked as their accountant. Savannah and her brother Chase were in the courtroom along with over a dozen supporters.

In response to this, Savannah recorded a special episode of her podcast Unlocked which aired April 23. In it she shared that there is no news regarding the appeals because that decision can take anywhere from a month to a year. What she was able to discuss was a true crime show she's working on. "I'm in my fighting era," said Savannah. "I want to fight to get my parents home. We're ready for justice to be served."

Article continues below advertisement

She expressed her frustration about the 1976 Supreme Court decision that gave prosecutors full immunity meaning, they cannot be sued for "misconduct related to their advocacy in the courtroom," per the National Police Accountability Project. And while she did say people will be clamoring for a post-prison reality show, Savannah said her heart is telling her to "focus on a show that's more true crime."

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley is working with the organization 'Right on Crime.'

Her true crime show will go behind-the-scenes of her parents' cases, and will also highlight her work in prison reform. Savannah has retained a lawyer by the name of Brett Tolman whose organization, Right on Crime, "stands for everything I believe in," she said. Their website describes the organization as a "national campaign of the Texas Public Policy Foundation that supports conservative solutions for reducing crime, restoring victims, reforming offenders, and lowering taxpayer costs."