Lindsay Shiver and Her Boyfriend Are Accused of Orchestrating a Murder-for-Hire Plot "None of us have anything to hide. People are taking everything at face value and defaming us," said Lindsay Shiver's boyfriend. By Jennifer Tisdale Mar. 5 2024, Published 4:53 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Network (video still) Lindsay Shiver

In August 2023 the Thomasville Times-Enterprise reported that former Miss Houston County, Lindsay Shiver, was accused of concocting a murder-for-hire plot with her boyfriend, Terrance Bethel. Along with a third man, the two allegedly conspired to kill her estranged husband Robert Shiver. The plan was apparently conceived in the Bahamas, where Lindsay owned a home with her husband.

According to COURT TV, Lindsay's trial has been scheduled for July 1, 2024, in the Bahamas. As of the time of this writing, Bethel's trial date hasn't been disclosed. All three conspirators are currently out on bail with electronic ankle tags keeping track of their location. Lindsay and her beau were spotted together in March 2024. Here's what we know about Lindsay Shiver's boyfriend.

Lindsay Shiver's boyfriend claims there was no murder-for-hire-plot. It was all a joke.

While exclusively speaking with the Daily Mail, Bethel claimed the alleged murder-for-hire plot wasn't serious. "Everybody says things out of frustration," he told the outlet. The conversation took place while Bethel was languishing in a Bahamian bar, casually enjoying a beer. He was thoroughly convinced the "charges wouldn't stick."

Bethel brazenly suggested the Daily Mail reporter look at the transcripts of text messages police pulled from his phone. "They have had both of my phones for three weeks. They've been through every single message - there's nothing there," he said. "None of us have anything to hide. People are taking everything at face value and defaming us." Bethel went on to say that he and Lindsay are in love and as such, he has no interest in hurting the father of her children.

If prosecuted, Lindsay, Bethel, and the man they allegedly hired could serve up to 60 years in prison. To secure a guilty verdict, the prosecution will be tasked with proving the plot was credible and not based on the heated ideas of an angry former spouse.

Lindsay Shiver and Terrance Bethel were spotted hanging out in March 2024.

Lindsay and Bethel were spotted on "Abaco, the tiny island where six months ago they were arrested for supposedly enlisting a hitman to kill Robert Shiver, 38," per the Daily Mail. The couple was enjoying drinks at a bar, seemingly having a great time. Patrons said they looked "chatty and relaxed as they enjoyed a low-key lunch Saturday at Colors, a popular seafood restaurant, making little effort to hide or stay out of sight."

The courts have not forbade Lindsay and Bethel from spending time together however, she is not allowed within 100 feet of her ex-husband who is currently dating Savanna Chrisley. The prosecution's case hinges almost entirely on text messages exchanged between Lindsay, Bethel, and the alleged hitman.