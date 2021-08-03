Chris Lopez Has Never Been a Fan of 'Teen Mom 2' or the Cameras

When you date a reality TV star, you usually have to take all that comes with being part of that lifestyle. But when Chris Lopez started seeing Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry , he failed to embrace being on TV. He has appeared on the show, but he has also made his feelings clear about not being a permanent supporting cast member.

So, why isn't Chris Lopez on the show? In 2021, he and Kail are pretty much over. At least for now. So to have him on the show might be sort of pointless. Then again, other baby daddies of Kail's fellow cast members still take part in the series.

Briana DeJesus's two exes and the fathers of her children appear from time to time. And even Leah Messer's baby daddies spend some time in front of the MTV cameras.