'16 and Pregnant' Alum Jordan Cashmyer Has Passed Away at 26

'16 and Pregnant' Alum Jordan Cashmyer Has Passed Away at 26By Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 17 2022, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer has reportedly passed away. She was just 26 years old.
Jordan, best known for her family troubles on the show, suddenly passed away on Jan. 16, 2022. The news was announced by her family via her father's Facebook page.
Since her death is an unexpected tragedy, fans and social media users have been inquiring about Jordan’s cause of death. What exactly happened? Here’s everything that we know.
Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has yet to be revealed to the public.
According to the Chief Medical Examiner in Maryland, via E! News, Jordan's cause of death has not yet been released to the public. However, it’s been reported that the reality star struggled with addiction and mental health issues prior to her untimely passing.
On Jan. 16, 2022, a post on Jordan’s father’s Facebook page shared the tragic news.
“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” the status update reads. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”
The post, which tagged Jordan’s mother Jessica, continued, “Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members.”
“This is an incredibly sad day. Jordan was a sweet and caring person," her former publicist shared. "Last we spoke she was doing well and seemed to be in a good place mentally and physically. I wish people had the opportunity to know her beyond her struggles. I was always rooting for her and am grateful I had the chance to know and work with her all these years. Life wasn't always kind to her, so now she is able to be at peace.
While it’s unclear if Jordan’s family is currently aware of her official cause of death, it’s safe to assume that the details will be shared at a later date, pending the results of a full autopsy.
Jordan had a rocky road before and after appearing on ‘16 and Pregnant.’
Fans of 16 and Pregnant are likely familiar with Jordan’s story. The star appeared on the show in 2014 with her then-boyfriend, Derek Taylor, and their daughter, Genevieve Shae Taylor. Unfortunately, Jordan’s parents did not approve of her relationship which caused a lot of turmoil.
Aside from Jordan being disowned by her family, the reality star struggled with houselessness and maintaining employement, which was depicted on 16 and Pregnant. While fans hoped that Jordan would be able to get her life back on track, things only worsened post-show.
Deadline reports that not only did Jordan and Derek breakup after the show aired, her father also passed away. Not to mention, Jordan signed over her parental custody rights to Derek’s mom in 2015 on a temporary basis.
Making this even worse, the outlet shares that Jordan was arrested in 2017 on charges of drug possession. However, it appears that she turned over a new leaf, having celebrated a year of sobriety in Jan. 2021. Unfortunately, after giving birth to her second child in June 2021, Jordan's fiancé and the baby's father, Michael Frank Schaffer, passed away in September.
We would like to give our deepest condolences to the family, friends, fans, and loved ones of Jordan Cashmyer.