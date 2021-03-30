Here's the Truth Behind the Picture of Javi from 'Teen Mom 2' in the Hospital

Here's the Truth Behind the Picture of Javi from 'Teen Mom 2' in the HospitalBy Jamie Lerner
Mar. 30 2021, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
The stars of Teen Mom 2 are never short on drama, but most recently, we’ve entered into some kind of medical soap opera with former couple Kaitlyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin. An old photo of Javi lying in a hospital bed with bruises on his face has been recirculating, and fans are wondering what happened to him.
Javi has been on and off social media over the past year, as he’s said it’s been a tough time for him. (We get it — it’s been a tough year for all of us!) But now, with the photo of Javi in a hospital bed recirculating, we just want to know he's OK. So what exactly happened to Javi?
Nothing that traumatic actually happened to Javi from ‘Teen Mom 2.’
The photo we’ve seen recently popping up again of Javi in the hospital bed is actually from an episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. The WE TV show takes couples who are trying to make a relationship work and puts them through drills to strengthen or test their relationship. It’s basically marriage counseling for our entertainment.
This particular drill was a “fake death drill,” in which one member of the strained couple would essentially play dead. In this case, Kailyn was told that Javi was on life support with critical brain damage after a car accident, and then asked to read a letter she wrote to him before she knew this would happen. The letter did not have the nicest things to say, so she actually tried to walk out, saying, “This is f—ked up.”
Instead, the therapist got her to stay next to Javi’s very alive and well body. Kailyn wept, showing the most emotion anyone had seen throughout their entire time on the show. Since the car accident was just fabricated, everyone including Javi was fine, except for maybe Kailyn. We can’t imagine how emotionally scarring that would be!
Javi from ‘Teen Mom 2’ still had a rough year, though.
Javi is no stranger to scandal and drama. Although his relationship with Kailyn fell apart after she cheated on him, she’s since shared that he cheated on her too. He then got together with Lauren Comeau.
Back in October 2020, as rumors about Javi cheating on Lauren came to a head, Javi deactivated his Instagram. He had started a virtual prayer circle, and at one of those prayer circles, Javi announced he had had a tough year and elaborated on a supposed breakup with Lauren, in which he said, “It’s kind of lonely by myself.”
Javi Marroquin’s Instagram is now fully back on, and although there’s no evidence of a new lady in his life, he posts with so much love about his children. He took about a month’s hiatus from social media, but it’s hard to stay away from it all for too long. Now, Javi seems to be flourishing in quarantine, playing soccer and football with his sons and continuing to grow as a person.