Here's the Truth Behind the Picture of Javi from 'Teen Mom 2' in the Hospital

The stars of Teen Mom 2 are never short on drama, but most recently, we’ve entered into some kind of medical soap opera with former couple Kaitlyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin. An old photo of Javi lying in a hospital bed with bruises on his face has been recirculating, and fans are wondering what happened to him.

Javi has been on and off social media over the past year, as he’s said it’s been a tough time for him. (We get it — it’s been a tough year for all of us!) But now, with the photo of Javi in a hospital bed recirculating, we just want to know he's OK. So what exactly happened to Javi?

Nothing that traumatic actually happened to Javi from ‘Teen Mom 2.’

The photo we’ve seen recently popping up again of Javi in the hospital bed is actually from an episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars . The WE TV show takes couples who are trying to make a relationship work and puts them through drills to strengthen or test their relationship. It’s basically marriage counseling for our entertainment.

This particular drill was a “fake death drill,” in which one member of the strained couple would essentially play dead. In this case, Kailyn was told that Javi was on life support with critical brain damage after a car accident, and then asked to read a letter she wrote to him before she knew this would happen. The letter did not have the nicest things to say, so she actually tried to walk out, saying, “This is f—ked up.”

Source: WE TV

Instead, the therapist got her to stay next to Javi’s very alive and well body. Kailyn wept, showing the most emotion anyone had seen throughout their entire time on the show. Since the car accident was just fabricated, everyone including Javi was fine , except for maybe Kailyn. We can’t imagine how emotionally scarring that would be!