Lindsie Chrisley's Son Jackson Is the Most Important Person in Her Life

If you're familiar with Lindsie Chrisley, you know there's no one more important in her life than her son Jackson.

Back over the summer of 2021, the former reality star divorced Jackson's father, Will Campbell. The couple had been married for nine years.

"We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together," Lindsie wrote on Instagram, announcing their split. "We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son, whom we both love very much."