Perez Hilton Got Banned from TikTok, and He’s Begging to Know What He Did Wrong

Not even Perez Hilton knows why Perez Hilton was permanently banned from TikTok. And he pled for answers in an emotional YouTube livestream on Saturday, Dec. 12.

“The reason that TikTok gave me for permanently banning my account without any warning is ‘multiple community guidelines violations,” he says in the video. “I am feeling numb, and I don’t want to seem overly dramatic, but I feel like my world is crumbling. This feels like a death to me.”