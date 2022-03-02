'Teen Mom' Star Gary Shirley Says He's Missing His Daughter Amid Ongoing Baby Mama Drama

On Teen Mom OG, Gary is the father of two daughters, Leah, 13, and Emilee, 6. He shares Leah with ex-girlfriend Amber and Emilee with wife Kristina. Gary has primary custody of both girls.

The family has appeared in media headlines for a number of different reasons in recent months. However, fans have been talking a ton about the tension between Gary and Amber, the relationship between Gary's new wife Kristina and his kids, as well as an Instagram post featuring Gary and his oldest daughter, Leah.