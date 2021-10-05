Believe It or Not, 'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood Is a Convicted Felon

Viewers were alarmed when MTV aired footage of Amber verbally and physically assaulting Gary, which prompted an investigation by Child Protective Services. Upon searching Amber’s home, the Anderson Police Department discovered crack cocaine and marijuana. Soon after, she was charged and pleaded guilty to two felony counts of domestic battery.

A judge gave Amber a suspended sentence of two years in addition to two years parole, but her legal troubles didn’t end there. After her third and final parole violation, Amber was sentenced to five years in prison, but after 17 months, she was released for good behavior in December of 2013.

Following her release, Amber spoke to In Touch about her time in prison, which she described as “a nightmare.” She shared, “Before prison, I never thought about Leah. I was addicted to drugs and didn’t care about anything else. Prison saved my life — and gave me a second chance at being a mother.”

Since then, Amber has managed to stay out of trouble — with the exception of her 2019 arrest after a heated altercation with her son’s father, Andrew Glennon.