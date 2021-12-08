Are 'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood and Her Daughter Leah Shirley Still at Odds?

Amber has gone on social media and has said bad things about both Gary and Kristina on several occasions. In one of Amber's rants, she called Gary's wife a homewrecker.

Leah didn't like that her mother talked badly about her father and stepmother. Also, Leah felt that her mother hasn't really been there for her in the past. In an episode from Season 9A, Leah tells Gary that she doesn't want to invite Amber to her birthday party.