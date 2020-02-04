We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra May Have Hit a Few Relationship Hurdles — but They're Still Going Strong

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra gave Teen Mom fans a lot to worry about over the years. 

In July 2019, Tyler was spotted out and about without his wedding band on, giving way to widespread speculation about a potential divorce. Just half a year earlier, Catelynn has announced that they will be moving into separate homes, which left fans equally concerned. 

We set out to investigate: how are Catelynn and Tyler doing now? Are they still on the verge of divorcing each other? 

So, are Catelynn and Tyler headed for a divorce?

Catelynn and Tyler met each other in the 7th grade — but theirs wasn't an average romance. Soon after they started dating, their parents took up a liking for each other as well, which posed some unexpected challenges for the sweethearts. If the gawkish overlap wasn't enough, the couple had to face other difficulties as well. In 2008, Catelynn found out that she was pregnant. Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant documents her journey and eventual decision to give the baby up for adoption. 