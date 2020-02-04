Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra May Have Hit a Few Relationship Hurdles — but They're Still Going Strong

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra gave Teen Mom fans a lot to worry about over the years.

In July 2019, Tyler was spotted out and about without his wedding band on, giving way to widespread speculation about a potential divorce. Just half a year earlier, Catelynn has announced that they will be moving into separate homes, which left fans equally concerned.

We set out to investigate: how are Catelynn and Tyler doing now? Are they still on the verge of divorcing each other?