Rebel Wilson Already Knew All About Dogs Prior to Hosting 'Pooch Perfect'

Given her latest on-screen responsibilities, fans are wondering whether Rebel has any dogs herself. Surprisingly, she does not. While she is the face, so to speak, of Pooch Perfect, she doesn't own any dogs outside of the show. And, it appears, she doesn't seem to own any other pets, either, perhaps because she's just too busy as an actress and TV host.

But as for the whole dog thing, the reason she doesn't have any can be explained by an allergy. Yes, the host of Pooch Perfect is allergic to dogs.