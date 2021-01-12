Treat Your Pup! Ben & Jerry's Releases New Line of Ice Cream for Dogs

While B&J is known for their unique flavors, this is the first time in the ice cream company's 42-year history that the creamery has released a new item intended for dogs . And, your favorite pups won't be able to keep their paws off this new delicious treat.

Keep reading to find out more about the flavors Ben & Jerry's has released in their Doggie Desserts line.

"We know our fans love their dogs and treat them like family. We created this product line so pups can enjoy something even better than belly rubs," Lindsay Bumps, Ben & Jerry’s global marketing specialist and certified veterinary technician, said in a statement.

Ben & Jerry's releases two ice cream flavors for dogs.

If you're a dog-lover like us, you've probably been to your local Starbucks and ordered your pooch a Puppuccino. Now, head to a grocery store to pick up Ben & Jerry's new dog-approved ice cream for when you want to give your good boy an extra special treat. The ice cream is sold individually in 4-ounce cups for $3 or packs of four for about $5. If you purchase Pontch's Mix flavor, your pup will enjoy peanut butter and pretzel swirls. The second flavor, Rosie's Batch, features pumpkin and mini cookies.

While some dog owners may be questioning if it's safe for their best friend to indulge in ice cream, Ben & Jerry's says on their website that Doggie Desserts was designed with pooches in mind aka with very limited amounts of dairy. Therefore, they made the base of their frosty treats with sunflower butter, which is a dog-safe ingredient.

"Sunflower seed butter is perfectly safe for your pup, which is why we chose it for these wag-worthy treats," the Ben & Jerry's website states. "Unlike milk or cream, sunflower seed butter will not give your dog an upset tummy — just a wagging tail and a smiling face!"

And, if you're tempted to try the doggie dessert yourself, Ben & Jerry's noted that it's safe for human consumption. While they posted that their line was developed with pups in mind, the desserts "use the same ingredients that you’d find in our flavors made for humans. So they are perfectly safe for you to taste, as long as you like pumpkin and pretzels."