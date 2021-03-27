Chet Hanks Just Declared "White Boy Summer" — Is He Seriously Tom Hanks' Son?By Anna Garrison
Mar. 27 2021, Published 11:18 a.m. ET
If you thought that we were done with Chet Hanks' internet shenanigans, think again. The second-oldest son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, known for his controversial comments, is back on Instagram telling us all about his ideas for how summer 2021 will go.
While many are hesitant to feel optimistic about the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic still raging, Chet thinks it will be "White Boy Summer." Here's everything you need to know about what that means.
Here's what Chet Hanks said about "White Boy Summer."
In an Instagram post on Mar. 26. 2021, Chet posted a video with the caption, "It's it bout to be a #WhiteboySummer or am I trippin ???? Tag a REAL vanilla king #Respectfully." The actual content of the video was far more interesting, with Chet clarifying what kind of "white boy summer" he was talking about.
Chet explained, "Okay guys, look I just wanted to tap in really quick. I just got this feeling, man, that this summer is about to be a white boy summer, you know? Take it how you want. I’m not talking about Trump, you know, NASCAR type white. I’m talking about me, Jon B, Jack Harlow type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, because I am."
For those unfamiliar with the people he's referencing, the first is a reference to the character Jon B from Netflix teen hit Outer Banks. There was a TikTok trend earlier in 2020 when the series released, with teens dressing up in attire similar to what the characters from the show would wear (think lots of Hawaiian print shirts.).
The other person Chet mentions in his video is Jack Harlow, a young rapper who is best known for his hit single "What's Poppin'." Jack has been lauded as a "woke" white man who showcases his exuberant personality on Twitter. Chet's clarification about Trump and NASCAR seems like he's just trying to encourage a more wholesome version of "boys will be boys," which might not be a bad thing.
Twitter has a lot of feelings about Chet's "white boy summer" declaration.
Like with most viral content, Twitter had a lot to say about Chet's remarks, which also take their key phrase from the iconic Meg Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" phrase of 2020.
"Someone tell Chet Hanks we're already several thousand years into a white boy summer," one person quipped, while another said simply, "I physically can not imagine Chet Hanks and Tom Hanks talking to each other."
Jon B when Chet Hanks said they’re about to have a white boy summer this year— Shamar English (@english_shamar) March 27, 2021
pic.twitter.com/eig4CPztt7
Chet Hanks: I have a feeling it's gonna be a white boy summer— DaenerysIsStillMyQueen (@Hhrfgghhh) March 27, 2021
Tom Hanks: pic.twitter.com/0X6tfOK989
Chet Hanks: I have a feeling it's gonna be a white boy summer— DaenerysIsStillMyQueen (@Hhrfgghhh) March 27, 2021
Tom Hanks: pic.twitter.com/0X6tfOK989
🤔 I’m scared of Chet Hanks “White Boy Summer”. WTF does that even mean. Cause we have endured a white boys winter. pic.twitter.com/DE57T5QY88— jrt1971 (@luvman33wife) March 27, 2021
Chet Hanks proves that you can have the most wonderful parents ever & still become an asshole with this bs "White Boy Summer" comment.— The Jewish Ginger Resister (@EricHaftelLive) March 27, 2021
Is there actual DNA evidence that he is their biological son? I mean he doesn't even look like Tom Hanks or Rita Wilson. I don't believe it! pic.twitter.com/HFzz3aEX91
How Chet Hanks is about to make it a white boy summer pic.twitter.com/gh99hjat8c— Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 27, 2021
It wouldn't be the first time Chet has said something wild over his Instagram page, but unlike previous declarations, this most recent outburst might have a better outcome. Co-opting Meg's phrase isn't great, but perhaps more wholesome summer post-pandemic is what we all need in life.
Maybe Chet, a known Soundcloud rapper, could be teasing new music? After all, Meg's "Hot Girl Summer" also manifested rapper Blackbear's "hot girl bummer," so anything is possible.