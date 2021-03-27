Chet Hanks Just Declared "White Boy Summer" — Is He Seriously Tom Hanks' Son?

If you thought that we were done with Chet Hanks' internet shenanigans, think again. The second-oldest son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, known for his controversial comments, is back on Instagram telling us all about his ideas for how summer 2021 will go.

While many are hesitant to feel optimistic about the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic still raging, Chet thinks it will be "White Boy Summer." Here's everything you need to know about what that means.