Logo
Home > Entertainment
Chet Hanks
Source: Instagram

Chet Hanks Just Declared "White Boy Summer" — Is He Seriously Tom Hanks' Son?

By

Mar. 27 2021, Published 11:18 a.m. ET

If you thought that we were done with Chet Hanks' internet shenanigans, think again. The second-oldest son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, known for his controversial comments, is back on Instagram telling us all about his ideas for how summer 2021 will go. 

While many are hesitant to feel optimistic about the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic still raging, Chet thinks it will be "White Boy Summer." Here's everything you need to know about what that means. 

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what Chet Hanks said about "White Boy Summer."

In an Instagram post on Mar. 26. 2021, Chet posted a video with the caption, "It's it bout to be a #WhiteboySummer or am I trippin ???? Tag a REAL vanilla king #Respectfully." The actual content of the video was far more interesting, with Chet clarifying what kind of "white boy summer" he was talking about. 

chet hanks white boy summer
Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Chet explained, "Okay guys, look I just wanted to tap in really quick. I just got this feeling, man, that this summer is about to be a white boy summer, you know? Take it how you want. I’m not talking about Trump, you know, NASCAR type white. I’m talking about me, Jon B, Jack Harlow type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, because I am." 

Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

For those unfamiliar with the people he's referencing, the first is a reference to the character Jon B from Netflix teen hit Outer Banks. There was a TikTok trend earlier in 2020 when the series released, with teens dressing up in attire similar to what the characters from the show would wear (think lots of Hawaiian print shirts.).

Source: TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

The other person Chet mentions in his video is Jack Harlow, a young rapper who is best known for his hit single "What's Poppin'." Jack has been lauded as a "woke" white man who showcases his exuberant personality on Twitter. Chet's clarification about Trump and NASCAR seems like he's just trying to encourage a more wholesome version of "boys will be boys," which might not be a bad thing. 

Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Twitter has a lot of feelings about Chet's "white boy summer" declaration.

Like with most viral content, Twitter had a lot to say about Chet's remarks, which also take their key phrase from the iconic Meg Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" phrase of 2020.

"Someone tell Chet Hanks we're already several thousand years into a white boy summer," one person quipped, while another said simply, "I physically can not imagine Chet Hanks and Tom Hanks talking to each other." 

Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

It wouldn't be the first time Chet has said something wild over his Instagram page, but unlike previous declarations, this most recent outburst might have a better outcome. Co-opting Meg's phrase isn't great, but perhaps more wholesome summer post-pandemic is what we all need in life. 

Maybe Chet, a known Soundcloud rapper, could be teasing new music? After all, Meg's "Hot Girl Summer" also manifested rapper Blackbear's "hot girl bummer," so anything is possible. 

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Tom Hanks' Son, Chet, Is Doing Just Fine, Despite What You Might Think

Chet Hanks Is No Stranger to Backlash for His Behavior

Tom Hanks' Family Tree Is More Complicated Than You Might Think

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.