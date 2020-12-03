Chet Hanks Is No Stranger to Backlash for His Behavior

In 2015, Chet used the n-word on social media and actually defended doing so. According to him at the time, it was necessary to unify "the culture of hip-hop across all races." He wrote on Instagram that others should "get with the times" and understand that, from his perspective, saying the n-word wasn't the racially charged and inappropriate thing it clearly was.

"I do say the n-word in real life amongst my black friends who get me and can’t nobody tell me I can’t say what the f--k I feel," Chet wrote on Instagram. "Like no disrespect to the struggle of black ppl during the civil rights movement but it’s 2015 now."

As much as Chet wanted to convince others it was OK for him to use the offensive word, he faced tons of backlash, as to be expected, and the n-word seems to be part of his everyday vocabulary.