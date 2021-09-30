Is Pop Star Lil Nas X Related to Rapper Nas?

While many fans might assume that Lil Nas X's stage name is inspired by the influential rapper Nas, Lil Nas X set the record straight when he virtually appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In the interview, Lil Nas X explained that the name Nas came from his "internet alias," which he added to in order to come up with his stage name, per People.

"When I started doing music, I was like, 'I want to have fun with this,'" he said. "And every new rapper's name is Lil, Lil, Lil. 'What if I was Lil Nas? That'd be funny.' So I was like, 'All right, bet. I'll be Lil Nas.' And I added the X later on."