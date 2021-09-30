Is Pop Star Lil Nas X Related to Rapper Nas?By Allison DeGrushe
Sep. 30 2021, Published 1:49 p.m. ET
A rising star in the music industry, rapper Lil Nas X shot to fame as a meme-maker turned mainstream artist. With his versatile nature and willingness to take risks, the singer is transforming the future of music.
The 22-year-old entered the spotlight in 2019 with the hit "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which earned the rapper two Grammy Awards.
After delivering the highly anticipated "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X reached new levels of popularity. In September 2021, Lil Nas X released his debut album "Montero," which includes hits such as "Industry Baby" (with Jack Harlow), "Sun Goes Down," and "That's What I Want." The album will definitely be a top contender at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Speaking of the Grammys, Lil Nas X put on quite a show at the 2020 ceremony, bringing in many guests for his performance. For the last portion of his medley, American rapper Nas joined Lil Nas X on stage for the young star's song, "Rodeo."
Since their performance and given the similarity in their names, people have wondered: Are Lil Nas X and Nas related? Here's what we know.
Is Lil Nas X related to Nas?
No, Lil Nas X is not related to Nas. In fact, the two do not share any common background whatsoever. The fact that the two share a similar name doesn't mean they are blood-related. But is the star's stage name inspired by best-selling rapper Nas?
Is Lil Nas X's stage name inspired by Nas?
While many fans might assume that Lil Nas X's stage name is inspired by the influential rapper Nas, Lil Nas X set the record straight when he virtually appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
In the interview, Lil Nas X explained that the name Nas came from his "internet alias," which he added to in order to come up with his stage name, per People.
"When I started doing music, I was like, 'I want to have fun with this,'" he said. "And every new rapper's name is Lil, Lil, Lil. 'What if I was Lil Nas? That'd be funny.' So I was like, 'All right, bet. I'll be Lil Nas.' And I added the X later on."
Did Lil Nas X and Nas release a song together?
Lil Nas X and Nas may not be related, but they did release a song together. A remix of Lil Nas X's "Rodeo," featuring Nas, arrived on streaming platforms on Jan. 27, 2020. The day before the song dropped, Nas joined Lil Nas X on stage at the 62nd Grammy Awards, announcing the collaboration.
Watch the entire performance below, which features BTS, Billy-Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Diplo, and of course, Nas.