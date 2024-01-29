Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Potomac 'RHOP' Star Wendy Osfeo's Attorney Husband Eddie Has Started His Own Cannabis Brand 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star Wendy Osfeo is an investor in her husband Eddie's cannabis brand, called Happy Eddie. Read on for more details. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 29 2024, Published 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

During Season 5 of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac, Wendy Osfeo, an assistant professor in the Doctor of Education program at the Johns Hopkins School of Education, joined the cast. Throughout her time on the series, viewers have gotten a peek into Wendy's personal life and her family. The reality star currently has three kids with her husband Edward “Eddie” Osfeo, who works as an attorney.

During Season 6, Eddie particularly garnered a lot of attention on the series after star Gizelle Bryant accused him of cheating on Wendy. However, Wendy and Eddie have strongly denied these rumors, and are still together. In Season 8, we learn that Eddie actually has a lucrative side hustle, which Wendy is involved in too. Keep scrolling for the details.

Wendy Osfeo's husband Eddie has entered the cannabis industry.

During Season 8, Episode 11 of RHOP, Wendy and Eddie enjoy a date night at Konoko Jamaican Restaurant in White Marsh, Md. During dinner, Eddie begins talking to Wendy about his latest business venture, dubbed Happy Eddie. It is here that we learn that Wendy is actually an investor in the business.

"Last year I heard [...] that I was called 'Happy Eddie,'" Eddie recanted in a confessional with his wife. "So, when I was thinking about entering this industry, I said, 'Hey, let's use 'Happy Eddie' and let's see where it goes. This cannabis industry ... I think this is gonna be the gold mine." Happy Eddie appears to have begun selling as of July 2023.

Speaking to Eddie during dinner, Wendy said: "With Happy Eddie ... I think this is the first time in our marriage that we are both knee-deep in what we're doing.' Eddie further explained why he entered the industry in his confessional. "Maryland legalized the recreational use of marijuana in 2022, but only 2 percent of the [cannabis] industry is Black in terms of entrepreneurs, so I wanted to be that conduit for change."

Eddie Osfeo works as an attorney.

When Wendy's husband Eddie isn't working on Happy Eddie, he works as an attorney at RSM US LLP in Baltimore City County, per his LinkedIn.