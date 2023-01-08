Tammy Wynette Had a Beautiful Voice, But She Suffered Health Problems Throughout Her Life

In 1999, her body would be exhumed and an autopsy was given. The person performing the autopsy said she had several potent drugs in her system at the time of her death including Versed and Phenergan and found that she'd died from cardiac arrhythmia, not a blood clot. Richey would eventually be removed as a defendant, and the only people who were held responsible were the doctors. The country star experienced acute pain for much of her life, and as a result, resorted to drugs like Valium to ease the discomfort, but in the end, the drugs would take her life.