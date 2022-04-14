In the 1990s, Karen Duffy was a household name. Most known for her gig as an MTV VJ (aka video jockey), Karen also rose to fame for her roles in Dumb and Dumber and Blank Check. Nicknamed "Duff," she was very well-acquainted in the entertainment industry and had a promising career ahead of her. But then, her health began to decline.

Karen had succumbed to a rare chronic illness with no cure. What illness was she diagnosed with, and how is she today? Keep reading to find out.