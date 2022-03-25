'Love & Hip Hop's Apple Watts Is in Critical Condition — What Happened?By Pretty Honore
Mar. 24 2022, Published 8:16 p.m. ET
Born Jontelle Lafaye Watts, Apple Watts made her Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood debut in Season 5 in 2018. As we learned, Apple got her start in the entertainment industry as an exotic dancer, but she later gained popularity as a video vixen, appearing in music videos alongside rappers like Future. It wasn’t long before she adopted the pseudonym “Ms. Apple Bottom.”
The 36-year-old mother of two has stirred her fair share of pots in the past. During her time on LAHH, she uncovered a major family secret and severed ties with her father after a DNA test gone wrong.
Following the show’s hiatus, she came under fire after going live on Instagram while seemingly under the influence. Given her previous history of alcohol abuse, the clip understandably concerned fans. But on March 24, she made headlines for a very different and very scary reason.
News outlets reported that the reality star had been severely injured and could potentially be on life support. What happened to her? Here’s what we know.
What happened to Apple Watts?
As confirmed by Apple Watts’ sister, she was involved in a horrific car accident with a diesel truck while traveling from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The Shade Room reported Apple’s car flipped multiple times. As a result, she was ejected from the window and is now in critical condition.
Though the details of the collision are still unclear, Apple’s friend, Toxique Diamond, took to her YouTube page to shed some light on what transpired. According to her, Apple took a trip to visit her sister and got upset when their mother showed up to join them. She explained in the video that "she wanted to leave."
“So, I don't know if that was a situation where she wanted to hurry up and leave. Maybe she was just driving too fast,” she said. “I don't know. All I know is that she told me that she just didn't want to be in the environment that she was in.”
Following the accident, Apple Watts is reportedly unresponsive. Here’s an update on how she's doing.
The ‘LAHH’ star suffered a broken spine after her car accident with a diesel truck.
TSR also confirmed that Apple had a broken spine, shattered arm, and fractured skull as a result of her collision. The report stated that, as of now, Apple is still unconscious. After news of her accident broke, her LAHH castmates took to social media to share their condolences — including Hazel E and her onscreen BFF, Lyrica.
"God, I am really feeling a way right now. This really brought my day down," Lyrica wrote on Instagram. "Apple, we are praying for you. Please pull through baby. Damn, life is so crazy."
Even Summer Bunnie, who previously had beef with Apple in Season 6 of LAHH, posted words of encouragement. “Apple, you’re tough mamas. Pull through,” her Instagram story read.
In addition, fans of the rapper have taken to social media to offer their sympathy. Since the accident, Apple’s fan page has been flooded with prayer hands and apple emojis.