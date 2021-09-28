Monica Lewinsky’s Parents Became Stars Overnight in the '90s, but Where Are They Now?

In April 1960, Bernard Lewinsky married a California native named Marcia Kaye Vilensky when she was 20 and he was 26. She became Marcia Lewinsky, but would go on to be known by her pen name, Marcia Lewis.

Bernard and Marcia had two children — Monica and Michael. But the marriage eventually ended in divorce in 1987. Although Monica’s parents split, that did not break the bond between her and her mother.