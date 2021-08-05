Monica Lewinsky Will Not Discuss Her Personal Life: "People Have Known Enough About My Romantic Life"

In the aftermath of the affair, Monica was thrust into the spotlight and, by many, cast as the villain in the very public narrative.

The FX series Impeachment: American Crime Story sheds light on the bombshell affair between Monica Lewinsky — a former White House intern — and former President Bill Clinton. The '90s scandal, which ultimately led to Clinton's impeachment, is being told from Monica's perspective.

“I ceased being a three-dimensional person. Instead, I became a whore, a bimbo, a slut, and worse," she wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times . Following the scandal, Monica has taken on a few titles, such as author, anti-bullying activist, television personality, and more. So, what about her personal life? Is the 48-year-old ever get married?

Is Monica Lewinsky married?

Though Monica has since walked back into the spotlight — on her terms — she is very adamant about one thing. She will not talk about her personal life with the press. “You can ask it, but I keep my personal life private," she told People magazine in a 2015 interview. "I think people have known enough about my romantic life for a lifetime."

The scandal and public scrutiny of Monica's life made it hard for the then-young woman to earn a living. Monica opened up to late-night host John Oliver about the public shaming she received through the years. "I couldn't get a job," she said. "Actually, it was interesting because I went to graduate school in 2005 and graduated in 2006 and thought, 'Oh, ok, now I will begin my life. I will put being 'Monica Lewinsky' behind me and move on to be [an] employee. I couldn't find a job or someone would offer me a job for the wrong reasons."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

So, did the activist ever consider changing her name? In Monica's words, no, she didn't. "There were several reasons I didn't," she told the host. "First of all, I don't think that it would really even work." She added, "I think it was also a principle that Bill Clinton didn't have to change his name."

Article continues below advertisement

Monica noted the blatant sexism that stemmed from the affair with her moniker constantly being a hot topic. Though she told the host that she is not proud of all of the choices she's made in life, she's proud of the person that she has become. "I'm not ashamed of who I am," she said. “As hard as it has been to have that last name sometimes and the pain that I have felt of what it’s meant for other people in my family who have that last name, I am glad I didn’t change it.”

Source: FX