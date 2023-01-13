'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Has Been Explosive — When Will the Reunion Air?

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac started with a bang in October 2022 and continued its intense journey onward. The Potomac ladies battled in front of the cameras in their home state, in Miami, and overseas in Mexico. Additionally, many have said some harsh things in their confessionals that they might have to answer at the show’s annual reunion.

As Potomac Season 7 begins to wind down, fans are wondering when we will see cast members Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Ashley Darby, and Mia Thornton discuss their issues. So, when is the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion? Here’s everything we know so far.

Source: Bravo

When will ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion air?

RHOP Season 7, Episode 13, “Sisterhood of the Traveling Beefs,” aired on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The series has run for about 17-19 episodes in past seasons, not counting the reunion. Based on the previous seasons, Episode 13 could be the beginning of Season 7’s final episodes.

Although we could be getting close to a reunion, Bravo hasn’t released an exact date for the Season 7 reunion. However, Andy Cohen shared via Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, that he already had the event on his brain. “My team is prepping for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC REUNION! Tweet me all of your questions for the ladies NOW, and let me know where you're from in the question!”

My team is prepping for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC REUNION! Tweet me all of your questions for the ladies NOW and let me know where you're from in the question! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 9, 2023

‘RHOP’ fans have plenty of questions for the upcoming Season 7 reunion.

As anyone following Season 7 can imagine, fans had plenty of suggestions for Andy’s call to action. Users asked the Watch What Happens Live host about various issues, from Ashley’s divorce to Michael Darby getting leaked to the press to allegations that Karen cheated on her husband, Ray Huger.