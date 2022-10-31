What Is Juan Dixon’s Net Worth? He and Robyn Dixon Lost Everything Before ‘RHOP’
We have to admit, we’re “sooo glad” Juan Dixon is here for Robyn Dixon on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Juan and Robyn’s up-and-down relationship is also something fans began following back in Season 1. The couple married in 2005 and divorced in 2012. However, viewers already know the exes never officially stopped living together for their children’s sake. Fortunately, Robyn and Juan reunited in 2018, and the former Washington Wizards player proposed to Robyn in December 2019.
In RHOP Season 7, Robyn revealed she still has reservations about her and Juan’s financial future. Before they got back together, the couple suffered a financial hardship that ultimately changed their relationship forever. Now that they’re ready to tie themselves to each other legally once more, what is Juan Dixon’s net worth?
Here’s what to know about Juan Dixon’s net worth.
Although Robyn brought a massive audience into her and Juan’s home life, the Dixons aren’t new to fame. Juan, a Baltimore, Md. native, shined on the University of Maryland’s basketball team. In 2002, he was drafted to the Washington Wizards. The deal launched Juan’s career and increased his bank account, as the team granted him a $3.2 million contract. Now, he's worth around $6 million.
Juan Dixon
College basketball coach, Former NBA player, ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ cast member
Net worth: $6 million
Juan Dixon joined the NBA with the Washington Wizards in 2002. He also played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, the Atlanta Hawks, and other professional teams. Juan and Robyn Dixon star on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac.’
Birth Date: Oct. 9, 1978
Birth Place: Baltimore, Md.
Birth Name: Juan Dixon
Mother: Juanita Dixon
Father: Phil Dixon, Bruce Flanagan (biological)
Marriages: Robyn Dixon (m. 2005)
Children: Corey (b. 2008), Carter (b. 2010)
Education: University of Maryland (1998-2002)
Juan’s NBA career soared throughout the early 2000s. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Juan played for the Wizards from 2002 until 2005 and then the Portland Trail Blazers from 2005 to 2007.
Juan played for the Toronto Raptors from 2007 to 2008, the Detroit Pistons in 2008, and the Washington and Atlanta Hawks during the 2008-2009 season. Juan also played for several international teams in Greece, Spain, and Turkey.
After nine years of playing professional basketball, Juan retired from the NBA with his first team, Washington Wizards, signing a partially guaranteed deal for $1 million. Once he retired, Juan pivoted to coaching, earning his first gig at Maryland Terrapin as famed head coach Mark Turgeon’s special assistant. Juan eventually climbed up the rankings and made a head coach position with Coppin State University’s men’s basketball team in 2017, which bumped his net worth to $6 million.
Juan Dixon’s coaching salary helped pay for his and Robyn’s new home.
Juan’s net worth is reportedly a combination of his past NBA earnings and his current salary. It’s unclear how much Juan earns from coaching at Coppin State University, though multiple reports state he earns around $85,000. The pay is less than the coach he replaced, Michael Grant, who made $144,000 yearly in his position, per The Baltimore Sun.
Although Juan’s salary has changed since his NBA days, he and Robyn are in a much better place financially. In October 2022, the couple finished building the massive new home they built from scratch. Robyn told Bravo the house was the fresh start the couple needed after struggling financially for nearly a decade.
On RHOP, Robyn and Juan revealed that they were broke. In 2012, Juan’s former friend and teammate, Earl Badu, offered to invest his and Robyn’s money. Instead, Badu reportedly stole thousands of dollars from the couple before he died by suicide in September 2012.
After the financial fallout, Robyn filed for bankruptcy for their family. Thankfully, the couple got back on their feet and are planning their second wedding on RHOP Season 7.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST.